What Can We Expect After COVID-19? Hint: It Might Not Be Pretty

A very large reproduction of a very famous photo. (iStock/DogoraSun)

Once an effective vaccine is widely available and the pandemic is considered to be under control around the globe, you might expect people to erupt in ways akin to the V-J celebrations at the end of World War II. However, please don’t try to plant a kiss on the first attractive stranger you see just yet. (In fact, just don’t. This ain’t 1945, sailor.)

Why might celebrations be premature? Because the end of COVID-19 could be followed by a whole new set of issues to grapple with, kind of like how WWII was followed by the Cold War. And, like with those long-ago events, political and economic jockeying among world powers will be to blame.

Once we get the all-clear on the coronavirus, warns Chris Price, CEO of Agility Global Integrated Logistics, “the greatest immediate and long-term risk to supply chains won’t be a virus. It will be trade protectionism, which was resurgent even before the COVID crisis, and now threatens to choke off the lifeblood we need to speed us toward recovery.”

Blogging for the World Economic Forum this week, Price said trade disputes, such as between the United States and China, will reemerge after having taken a backseat to the pandemic. That is likely to drive up prices and make achieving supply chain resiliency more difficult.

“As economies around the world emerge, unevenly, from the pandemic, we can expect demand to begin to strengthen,” Price wrote. “As it does, trade flows, carrier schedules and inventory levels will start to normalize, and supply and demand will find a new equilibrium. But normalization won’t mean a return to normal.”

Instead, global GDP is expected to contract and trade flows could drop by as much as 20%, by some estimates, and Price anticipates a “new wave of protectionism.” This will include a “sharp rise in the use of international economic sanctions and penalties, [which] will significantly increase the cost of goods at a time when we are experiencing historic levels of joblessness, poverty and business failures on every continent. Protectionism is likely to make supply chain resiliency harder to attain, not to mention more costly.”

Despite talk these days of reshoring or reducing dependence on JIT, Price said companies can do themselves the most good by investing in digitalization and technology solutions.

“One obvious lesson from the pandemic is that digital capabilities such as predictive modelling, big data and partner integration are driving business flexibility,” he blogged. “When things are relatively stable, those digital capabilities provide a competitive advantage. In times of disruption, they give companies the ability to optimize schedules, ports, modes, vendors and other variables, adjusting on the fly to events that could otherwise prove calamitous, even ruinous.”

The full blog — “How Should We Future-Proof Our Supply Chains?” — can be found here.