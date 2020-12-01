Whether the Cause is COVID or Missed Orders, Disruption is Never Far Away

iStock/Good_Stock

Supply chain disruptions take many forms, and are not limited to catastrophic events such as natural disasters or pandemics. More-common small “d” disruptions can stem from “small-scale logistical mishandlings,” the Hackett Group notes in a new research study. Problems can also be traced to inaccurate demand planning, miscommunications between suppliers and buyers, and late shipments.

Hackett analyzed purchase order data and interviewed organizations to learn the main impacts of disruption and see how companies typically protect themselves. “By comparing the effects of such large-scale volatility to the small-scale disturbances of everyday operations, the results demonstrate that disruption is a pervasive issue facing manufacturers everywhere,” Hackett observed.

According to the report, “Year-Round Disruption: The Costs and Risks for Supply Chains,” the three main business impacts of managing disruption are:

Excess safety stock — One of the lessons of 2020 is that some businesses might be better served by a “just in case” approach to inventory as opposed to “just in time.” However, that isn’t feasible for all industries. Plus, “on average, inventory carrying costs are 10-20% of total inventory value,” the report noted. “For larger manufacturers, this can mean excess stock costing millions of dollars. At best, this ties up working capital that could be reinvested in strategic ways. At worst, it will be written off as obsolete if customer demand does not match up. A straight-to-consumer beauty brand we interviewed highlighted limited shelf life in their concerns about excess stock.”

Revenue loss — The most serious of the three impacts, this is why “establishing a perfect-order performance of at least 90% is important for most organizations to continue successful relationships,” Hackett noted. “Missing that threshold puts a significant amount of revenue at risk, particularly with strategic or long-term clients. In the case of retail and consumer packaged goods brands, missing critical orders can result in stock-outs and lost revenue, as well as loss of customer trust.”

The Hackett Group concluded that as organizations reevaluate their supply chain operations, and “given the magnitude of disruption caused by even small-scale disturbances … [they] should not neglect the buyer-supplier relationship. In that relationship, metrics about individual buyer and supplier performance are revealed, empowering organizations to create resources, processes or reports to improve them.” Companies that “adopt modern technologies in place of outmoded processes will gain competitive advantage, fuel growth and become better equipped to weather the next large-scale event.”