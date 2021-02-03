White House Said to be Looking into Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

iStock/thitivong

Supply chains grabbed the general public’s attention in 2020. In 2021, they appear to have the attention of the White House, too.

Several media sources are reporting that the Biden Administration plans to issue an executive order calling for a review of the country’s critical supply chains. The news comes less than two weeks after the new administration announced the creation of a “Pandemic Supply Chain Resilience Strategy” but appears to apply more broadly to issues of manufacturing competitiveness and national security.

“What we’re planning is really just to implement the commitment he made on the campaign trail to take a comprehensive look at U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities,” a senior U.S. official told Financial Times.

Details were scarce, but China is believed to be the main concern behind the effort that is expected to look at imports of minerals and microchips as well as face masks. “Biden’s executive order is expected to direct a number of agencies to produce reports on sectors defined as critical, said two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the draft document,” Bloomberg reported. “Agencies would have one year to write their final reports, while some initial reports would be due in the first half of this year, one of the people said.”

“There’s a lot of opportunity to work with allies and partners on supply chain issues,” one of Financial Times‘ sources said. “But we are also obviously thinking about ways in which we can strengthen our own domestic resilience and add capacity.”