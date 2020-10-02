Who’s the Captain of Your Sustainability Team?

iStock/Mumemories

Story highlights:

Organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate sustainability.

A recent survey found a large majority of companies appear to be responding to this demand.

Key to their success: the supply chain function.

Just over 80% of companies report that sustainability has become a higher priority in their supply chain operations in the past 3 years. To a large extent, that demonstrates the pressures they feel to reduce their environmental footprints from both supply chain partners and consumers.

“Sustainable practices and operations are now the expectation among customers and key stakeholders,” said Mike Sinkovitz, senior vice president of Coyote Transportation Management, which commissioned the survey of 250 organizations. “As a result, supply chain professionals need to prioritize these initiatives across their entire networks to achieve continued success.”

Why supply chain professionals? Because they have a unique view and often hold important insights into an organization’s complete processes, including these most common areas of a sutainability focus:

Alternative fuels and fuel optimization

Fleet replacement (i.e., more fuel-efficient vehicles, electric vehicles, alternatives such as drones and driverless vehicles)

Increased technology for more efficiency (i.e., route planning, tracking, forecasting, inventory management, asset utilization)

Partnering with environmentally friendly organizations

Increased recycling, reduced packaging and reduced use of landfills

“The key is that sustainability initiatives are being driven cross-functionally across the business.”

One of the study’s conclusions was that “sustainability is a team sport, and supply chain is team captain.” Asked who “owns” sustainability at their organizations, about one-third of U.S. companies cited their supply chain managers first, followed by a designated sustainability team and then a sustainability manager.

Whoever is the designated “captain,” it is important that sustainability is not confined to any one silo in a company. “It doesn’t matter where you sit in the organization; any department can own sustainability,” Patrick Browne, UPS director of global sustainability, told Coyote. “The key is that sustainability initiatives are being driven cross-functionally across the business.”

The procurement function is particularly important to the success of a company’s green initiatives. Coyote cited a UPS study that found that 81% of small or medium-size businesses said it’s important to purchase from suppliers, including carriers, that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

“We are assessing existing business-critical suppliers and service providers and removing those who don’t meet our sustainability standards,” the vice president of supply chain at a consumer products company told Coyote.

Companies gauge the success of their sustainability efforts in a number of ways, including their impact on the company’s reputation or customer feedback. But the top indicator is the cost savings generated, as measured with KPIs such as improvements to fuel efficiency and carbon emissions.

As the supply chain director at a retail company told Coyote: “We strive for extensive collaboration with key players across our supply chain, including manufacturing, retailers, transportation and warehousing. We set scientific targets and track goal progress.”

The entire report, “Sustainable Supply Chain Management: Driving a Smarter, More Sustainable Future,” can be downloaded here.