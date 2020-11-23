Your Neighbor Might Deliver Your Future Walmart Purchases

iStock/Serhii Sobolevskyi

The last mile is starting to look a little more social.

WalMart is taking a step in that direction with its planned acquisition of JoyRun. The Silicon Valley company operates a peer-to-peer last-mile delivery platform that enables users to pick up and deliver items for friends and neighbors. Since 2015, about 540 merchants have partnered with JoyRun and more than 30,000 people have served as paid drivers or “runners.”

“This acquisition allows us to further augment our team and ongoing efforts to explore even more ways to deliver for customers in the future,” Srini Venkatesan, executive vice president at Walmart Global Tech, wrote on LinkedIn. “For instance, runners could complement our Spark [independent contract delivery] program and third-party delivery providers.”

If the deal goes through, JoyRun would join Walmart’s supply chain technology team. “Our goal is to deliver as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Venkatesan explained. “Over the past several years, we’ve consistently introduced new innovations to enhance how we deliver for customers, including autonomous vehicles, third-party services, associate delivery, InHome delivery and even drones.”

If successful, JoyRun will be one more way shoppers can receive their WalMart deliveries via an app. “JoyRun turns the delivery model on its head and eliminates the cost of maintaining a fleet of delivery drivers and the associated logistics,” an article in VentureBeat noted when the startup raised $8.5 million in funding in 2017. “Instead, it connects people in a given geographical region … through a social feed that matches buyers with runners planning to make runs to local eateries, coffee shops, hardware stores and more in the area.”