Technologies That Could Change the Supply Chain as We Know It

Automation might be unstoppable, but these particular prototypes will require a little more work. iStock/Besjunior

Crisis can be the crucible on which new technologies are forged, and that certainly is the case with the pandemic’s impact on supply chains. A recent blog on the website of the Association for Supply Chain Management points out that COVID-19 is accelerating technology development.

“COVID-19 represents the greatest single short-term disruption to the global economy since World War II,” blogged Paul Cuatrecasas, CEO of Aquaa Partners. “History teaches us that times of crisis often drive innovation; this pandemic is no different. Technological innovation to redraw the global supply chain already was underway. This crisis has simply led to an acceleration in that rate of change. The challenge now falls on industry to embrace and adapt to it.”

None of the technologies he cites will be unfamiliar to Supply Chain Best Practices readers. However, Cuatrecasas said, the pandemic has moved them into the developmental fast lane:

Warehouse automation — AI-enhanced warehouse management systems might help address some of the shortfalls of JIT that became clear in 2020. Robotics, too, are gaining renewed interest. The blog cited a forecast that the global autonomous forklift market will be worth approximately $10.5 billion in 2025, compared to $6.5 billion in 2018.

that the global autonomous forklift market will be worth approximately $10.5 billion in 2025, compared to $6.5 billion in 2018. Autonomous distribution — A study from earlier this year estimated that drones could deliver packages in less than 30 minutes for as little as $0.25 — compared to more than $7 for traditional domestic shipping. The cost-savings appeal to organizations is quite clear.

from earlier this year estimated that drones could deliver packages in less than 30 minutes for as little as $0.25 — compared to more than $7 for traditional domestic shipping. The cost-savings appeal to organizations is quite clear. 3-D printing — Cuatrecasas called the implications of this category “seismic. They represent the prospect of major service-led economies, such as the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, reclaiming their manufacturing base.” In other words, additive manufacturing could accelerate another trend that some are expecting: reshoring of some of the supply chain.

Autonomous shipping — Think drones, but much, much bigger, and capable of crossing oceans.

Cuatrecasas wrote that these technology trends will have major impacts both on the supply chain workforce and on supply chain infrastructure.

“Experts anticipate that most aspects of the supply network will be automated within the next 15-20 years,” he noted. “Autonomous robots will collect goods from the factory and move them to an automated distribution facility. An autonomous vehicle or drone will then collect these goods and deliver them autonomously to their destinations. The low cost of drone delivery also provides manufacturers with the ability to begin circumventing the warehouse entirely and deliver goods directly from the factory to the customer’s door, thus cutting out a key element of the traditional supply chain completely.”