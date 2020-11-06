Retail and Hospitality Hub

Los Gatos, California – October 13, 2020

If this pandemic has taught business owners one lesson, it is the need to know and understand people’s desire for safety and convenience. It is also time for businesses to get creative. People are looking for employers and store owners to rise to the occasion and connect on the human level. Secondly, if technology exists to bring the fastest return to cash flow and much needed profits, owners want to know about it.

Restrooms for example, are a key component in this process. Across the country restaurants are adopting outside dining as an extension of their indoor dining during the Coronavirus epidemic. And let’s face it, no one wants to walk to the restroom only to find they’ll just have to stand outside of a locked door (with others) and wait.

Even though the serving tables have migrated outside, it does not mean that customers should be deprived of safety and convenience.

And what about office buildings? Employees are starting to return to their old workplaces.

According to the CDC (Center For Disease Control) *, businesses must

“include control measures to eliminate or reduce exposures.” And “Implement policies and practices for social distancing in the workplace.” What a great opportunity for companies to take steps to integrate new efficiencies and employee convenience in the workplace.

The Heads Up Lock (www.headsuplock.com) has the answer. A red and green light lets the user know if the restroom is occupied with just a quick glance. The eye-pleasing light can be mounted down the hall or even out at the curb for easy viewing. It promotes social distancing by reducing lines all while increasing customer convenience.

This simple device is patented, affordable, ADA approved and made in the USA. It can be used for all single-stall restrooms and comes in kit form which contains everything needed to be installed by any qualified handyman. There is no soldering or special splicing of wires and requires no maintenance after it is installed.

Now business owners can do their part to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) while improving customer safety, productivity, and happiness.

For more information and a free quote visit: www.headsuplock.com