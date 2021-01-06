Retail and Hospitality Hub

Jimmy Dean, owned by Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods, is launching two new sandwiches featuring a plant-based patty: Jimmy Dean Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich and Jimmy Dean Delights Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich.

Crafted with the brand’s signature seasoning, both feature the same delicious taste of the classic Jimmy Dean and Jimmy Dean Delights breakfast sandwiches that fans know and love, now with a plant-based patty.

A Breakfast Revolution

Demand for plant-based food options has grown exponentially with retail sales up 148 percent more than last year amid the on-set of COVID-19 in mid-March. By the end of 2020, a majority of Americans reported transitioning to a more flexitarian diet, striving to incorporate more plant-based foods alongside their meat staples. Many Americans are also choosing breakfast time to incorporate plant-based options versus other meals.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat across meal occasions, including breakfast,” said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. “As the protein breakfast leader, expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical. We also had to deliver the same signature flavor and quality people expect from the Jimmy Dean brand with our new sandwiches, and we’re excited for both our lifelong and new fans to try them.”

The new Jimmy Dean sandwiches feature a savory, plant-based patty providing the same great taste as the brand’s classic breakfast sandwich, sure to satisfy meat and flexitarian eaters alike.

New options include:

Jimmy Dean® Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches (Available now)

Featuring a plant-based patty made of soy protein and egg whites, along with American Cheese and real, whole eggs, all between a flaky croissant, the sandwich provides 13g of protein per serving. The sandwiches are available in a 12-count package at Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

Jimmy Dean Delights® Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwiches (Launching this Spring)

Featuring a vegetable and grain patty made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa, and egg white topped with a spinach and egg white frittata and American cheese, all inside a whole wheat English muffin, providing 15g of protein and 280 calories per serving. The sandwiches will be available nationwide in Spring 2021 as a 4-count pack.