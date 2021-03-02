Retail and Hospitality Hub

(iStock/IrKiev)

With COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations increasing, things are slowly getting back to normal in the retail world. Sure, consumers will still buy plenty of stuff online, but you can get your Target gift card that more people will be going to big box stores, department stores and malls as the pandemic gets more under control.

That’s all good news for retail, but there are some things to keep in mind — like the 77,000 distinct types of bacteria and viruses that might exist in the restrooms of your retail operations, according to a study in the scientific journal “Applied and Environmental Microbiology.” So, with that in mind and to make shoppers feel even more at ease while shopping, Cincinnati-based Cintas, which is known as a uniform provider for businesses but also offers services such as cleaning, is offering five tips for retailers to keep their restrooms properly sanitized:

• Use high-pressure cleaners and vacuum extraction: Conducting high-pressure cleaning that removes buildup not easily reached by brushes is important when sanitizing floors, toilets, urinals and restroom partitions, according to Cintas. While high-pressure cleaning removes soil and dirt from surfaces, vacuum extraction removes the contaminants from the restroom, preventing cross-contamination and odor-causing bacteria.

• Install touchless soap, sanitizer and paper towel dispensers: To help avoid spreading germs on high-touch surfaces throughout a facility, Cintas says foodservice operations should consider installing touchless dispensers. Dispensers without touchless features may harbor more bacteria and viruses.

• Keep supplies stocked: A lack of restroom supplies can lead to a dirty restroom and is one of the most common customer complaints, according to Cintas. Foodservice operations should consider using innovative soap and/or paper towel dispensers that dispense just enough product at a time to minimize wasted resources and over-consumption.

• Increase cleaning frequency: High-traffic areas should be cleaned more frequently. Increasing frequency can help mitigate the spread of germs on surfaces such as doorknobs, faucets, toilet handles, dispensers and handicap grabrails, the company says.

• Clean before disinfecting: For better disinfecting results, it’s important to clean first. Cleaning decreases dirt and germs on surfaces while disinfecting kills or inactivates the germs. When cleaning and disinfecting, it’s critical to follow a product’s manufacturer’s instructions around contact time and dilution to achieve the best results, Cintas says.

“Restrooms are high-traffic areas that can pose significant risks for germ transmission,” said John Engel, director of marketing for Cintas. “Maintaining high restroom hygiene standards is essential to help reduce the spread of germs and to meet customers’ heightened expectations of cleanliness.”