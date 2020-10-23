Type to search

Catalina Island Takes Guests Back to the ‘Roaring Twenties’ in Historic Casino

Editorial Staff October 23, 2020
(Photo credit: Business Wire)

Catalina Island Co. — an operator of hotels, dining establishments, venues and activities on California’s Catalina Island — has announced the opportunity for guests to get a taste of the “Roaring Twenties” by spending the night at its 91-year-old Casino. A historic landmark located on the edge of Avalon Bay in Avalon, Calif., the Casino originally opened in 1929.

Over the years, the location became a venue for special events, Broadway productions and renowned entertainers, including Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe. But now, Catalina Island Co. is allowing guests to book a stay at the Casino for the very first time.

“Outfitted with vintage furniture and accessories from the past 90+ years — including two original seats from the world-famous Avalon Theatre on the Casino’s first floor — the accommodation pays homage to the Casino’s jeweled past.”

During their stay, guests will enjoy a personal tour with an Avalon historian, a three-course chef’s dinner for two with a time period-appropriate menu, and a private screening of a classic Hollywood movie with gourmet treats. Guests also will be able to stay in the Casino’s 20,000-square-foot circular ballroom that has been screened off for an accommodation.

The ballroom, the company notes, has been recently restored and features rose-hued walls, a 50-foot ceiling with five chandeliers, an elevated stage, raised seating areas around the dance floor and a full-service bar. "Outfitted with vintage furniture and accessories from the past 90+ years — including two original seats from the world-famous Avalon Theatre on the Casino's first floor — the accommodation pays homage to the Casino's jeweled past," it adds.

