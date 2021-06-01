Thanks to Nanoshield, the ‘New Normal’ Doesn’t Have to be a World of Wipedowns

A shopping cart could be fitted with Nanoshield for as low as $2 per handle. So if you have 500 carts, that’s a $1,000 investment for at least six months which is dramatically lower than paying employees to disinfect the carts several times a day.

Walk into any large-scale grocery or retail store these days, and you’ll see an employee (or maybe two) stationed near the shopping carts. That person’s (or persons’) job is to clean the handles of any recently used shopping carts with disinfectant to rid them of viruses or bacteria, namely COVID-19, so the carts are clean and free from germs for the next users.

Thanks to the pandemic, the wipe-down procedure has become part of the “new normal,” not just in retail but in foodservice, hospitality and other business sectors that consumers frequent.

But what if the “new normal” doesn’t have to be a world of constant wipedowns? What if a new innovation allowed you to go back to the pre-pandemic days of not having to constantly spray and disinfect shopping carts and other items that need to be sanitized, including door handles, handrails, tables, cash register touchscreens, chairs, menus, hotel trolleys … and the list goes on?

Introducing Nanoshield, a state-of-the-art self-disinfecting film approved by the Environmental Protection Agency that possesses both anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. Nanoshield’s anti-microbial coat produces electrically charged copper ions that attach to viruses and bacteria, altering their structure and stopping the way they work. Nanoshield, which can be easily applied to an array of items that consumers touch (like the ones mentioned above), kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in 15 minutes or less — and, yes, that includes COVID-19, along with influenza, norovirus, E. coli, Escherichia, staphylococcus aureus and a host of other bugs. Using Nanoshield is the equivalent of spraying and wiping a surface with disinfectant every five to 10 minutes, its developers say.

How It Works

Nanoshield is distributed in the United States by Lenexa, Kan.-based Keywest Technology. The product reacts with molecules produced by bacteria to form chemical substances called Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), which damage both the proteins and nucleic acids in viruses and bacteria, providing an anti-viral and anti-bacterial effect. Independent labs in the United States, Japan, Singapore, India and other countries have tested and validated Nanoshield’s effectiveness against viruses and bacteria.

Tom Apedaile, the head of sales and marketing for Nanoveu Ltd., the parent company of Nanoshield, says the product will be revolutionary in the fight against dangerous viruses and bacteria. “It’s always working,” Apedaile says. “While it may appear passive, but it’s always active.”

It may appear passive because Nanoshield, which is visible to the naked eye but optically clear, looks like most any type of adhesive film that covers and protects an item such as a screen protector on a mobile phone. But because Nanoshield contains copper, which has been used for thousands of years for its anti-microbial and anti-viral properties, it destroys dangerous germs. It should also be noted the copper used in Nanoshield is the most powerful copper compound in the world, allowing it to work faster and more effectively to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

In essence, Nanoshield continuously cleans itself, and its self-disinfecting properties remain active under various practical use cases where there is frequent touching. While the material is clear, the small copper particles in the film create a slight haze and a blue tinge on the items it covers. Nanoshield is available in films for indoor and outdoor environments, and comes in predetermined sizes or can be customized for a user’s needs.

One coating of Nanoshield can last from six to 12 months, depending on the environment in which it’s used. For instance, if a restaurant table covered with Nanoshield is heavily used and gets dinged up, Apedaile suggests replacing the film after six months. But if a covered item doesn’t get damaged from overuse, the Nanoshield on it can last a year.

Nanoshield is also cost-effective: Apedaile says a shopping cart could be fitted with Nanoshield for as low as $2 per handle. So if you have 500 carts, that’s a $1,000 investment for at least six months which is dramatically lower than paying employees to disinfect the carts several times a day.

Apedaile doesn’t suggest businesses stop spraying and wiping surfaces entirely, but using Nanoshield will allow them to do it less frequently. He points out that the film should be cleaned daily to keep it free from dirt and grime, which could inhibit its performance.

Reassurance for Customers, Employees

Because of the pandemic, consumers want reassurance that their safety and hygiene are high priorities. Even with the pandemic waning, this isn’t likely to change, and businesses will have to continue to convince consumers that their operations are safe to visit. Nanoshield provides several ways to help businesses do that.

Apedaile suggests using a small Nanoshield logo under the film with some short verbiage to stress that the area the film is covering, such as a dining table or door handle, is “Protected by Nanoshield, a self-disinfecting film that kills bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.” A QR code could also be used with the short verbiage, “Learn More About Nanoshield,” which when scanned would link to a short video explaining how Nanoshield works.

In time, Apedaile believes the more people who see the word “Nanoshield” and its logo or some other version of “touch-friendly symbolism” will understand instantly that the area is protected from germs.

Employees of retail, foodservice and hospitality establishments that are using Nanoshield should also be educated about the product so they can answer any questions that their customers have about it, Apedaile says.

“Businesses using Nanoshield need their employees to explain to their customers that Nanoshield is a self-cleansing technology that kills COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria,” Apedaile says. “They need to tell customers that areas treated with Nanoshield are perfectly safe to touch.”

Apedaile stresses that businesses using Nanoshield are also sending a message to their employees — that being that they are concerned about their employees’ safety and are using Nanoshield to protect them from germs at the workplace, whether it’s a restaurant kitchen or a retailer’s break room.

Apedaile says many businesses across the retail, foodservice and hotel sectors are impressed with and interested in using Nanoshield. One of those companies is Nestlé Professional, a leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage and food solutions, which is using Nanoshield for its out-of-home coffee machines used in foodservice settings.

“We want to be able to support our customers in any possible way, to assist them to serve their consumers in a safe and reliable manner,” said Reinhold Jakobi, head of Nestlé Professional’s strategic business unit. “Offering tools to help our customers to be able to continue serving coffee to their consumers in challenging times is of the utmost importance.”

First and foremost, Nanoshield provides protection. That’s why it was created and why businesses are using it. But companies that use Nanoshield are also being viewed in a positive light by their customers, Apedaile notes.

“Nanoshield provides customers and staff peace of mind that your business is doing everything it can to keep them safe and prevent the spread of diseases,” he adds.